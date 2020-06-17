Several homes shot at in Sunset Acres, man and woman injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about an incident on Wednesday morning that left two people injured.
Officers got the call just after midnight to the 2600 block of Lakehurst Avenue. That's in Sunset Acres.
Five homes in total were struck by gunfire in this incident.
At the scene, officers found a woman who was grazed by a bullet. She was administered first aid at the scene.
A man had a shoulder injury from gunfire, according to police. He was sent to a Shreveport hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
