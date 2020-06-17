Joe Burrow named SEC Male Athlete of the Year

“The SEC is proud to honor Joe and Tyasha as the recipients of this year’s Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “They have competed at the highest level of collegiate athletics and through their hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence have been successful in their endeavors. They are great examples of what it means to be a student-athlete in the Southeastern Conference and are outstanding representatives of their universities as both students and athletes.”