Dry and hot weather expected rest of week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After seeing just a few showers pop up in eastern Texas yesterday we are tracking more sunshine and toasty temperatures across the ArkLaTex not just today, but for the rest of the week. Temperatures will rise up in the mid-90s by Friday, but once again the humidity should stay on the relatively low side. Father’s Day weekend is looking mostly dry but we could see some showers and storms potentially during the afternoon hours on Father’s Day. The best chance for widespread wet weather comes early next week as a disturbance could be moving through the region bringing an end to a very dry two and a half week stretch for the ArkLaTex.
As you are getting ready to head out the door this morning just about all of you will just need sunglasses as we are tracking dry, sunny and toasty weather for your Wednesday. While we could see a couple isolated showers in Texas again this afternoon the heat will be a much bigger story for most of you. Expect high temperatures today to right around the 90 degree mark.
As we go through the rest of the week and into Father’s Day weekend we are going to be watching your temperatures rise across the ArkLaTex. By Friday expect temperatures across the region to be in the mid to upper 90s. Once again the humidity should be in check for the most part across the region. As we move into the holiday weekend temperatures will continue to stay hot, but we could see a couple showers and storms during the afternoon hours on Sunday, but right now the potential does not look very high.
Our next good chance to see rain across the region will come early next week as we are tracking a weak disturbance pushing through the ArkLaTex. This disturbance will significantly add moisture to the region, upping both the humidity as well as the chances for rain. Temperatures will be slightly cooler due to the potential for showers, but you won’t notice that too much as it will be so much more humid across the region.
So get ready for a hot finish to the work week and a toasty Father’s Day weekend! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
