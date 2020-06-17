Dry and hot weather expected rest of week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After seeing just a few showers pop up in eastern Texas yesterday we are tracking more sunshine and toasty temperatures across the ArkLaTex not just today, but for the rest of the week. Temperatures will rise up in the mid-90s by Friday, but once again the humidity should stay on the relatively low side. Father’s Day weekend is looking mostly dry but we could see some showers and storms potentially during the afternoon hours on Father’s Day. The best chance for widespread wet weather comes early next week as a disturbance could be moving through the region bringing an end to a very dry two and a half week stretch for the ArkLaTex.