Caddo rolls out 3 scenarios for 2020-21 school year

By Curtis Heyen and Alex Onken | June 17, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 3:23 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo School District is laying out plans for the 2020-21 school year.

The slideshow above gives a more detailed look at the School District’s three scenarios.

But the bottom line for parents is there are options.

Here are some key points:

  • The School District will provide remediation to get students back up to speed.
  • Face masks will be required to the fullest extent possible.
  • Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
  • Meals will be “grab and go” and, in some cases, will be brought to students in the classroom.
  • At all times, schools must be at the ready to provide instruction solely online.
  • The School District will provide any devices necessary for students to attend classes virtually.

