Caddo rolls out 3 scenarios for 2020-21 school year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo School District is laying out plans for the 2020-21 school year.
But the bottom line for parents is there are options.
Here are some key points:
- The School District will provide remediation to get students back up to speed.
- Face masks will be required to the fullest extent possible.
- Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
- Meals will be “grab and go” and, in some cases, will be brought to students in the classroom.
- At all times, schools must be at the ready to provide instruction solely online.
- The School District will provide any devices necessary for students to attend classes virtually.