Bossier City man arrested in connection to Shreveport stabbing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is facing charges after a weekend Stabbing in Shreveport.
Shannon Anderson, 23 of Bossier city faces a count of aggravated battery and a parole violation out of Red River Parish, according to authorities.
On around 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, Shreveport Police were dispatched to a stabbing in the 5800 block of Hearne Avenue. Upon arrival, they found one male suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen.
The victim was sent to a Shreveport hospital suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen, which at the time was considered serious. However, they are now expected to make a full recovery.
Violent Crimes Detectives found out during their investigation that the victim and Anderson were arguing over a firearm that was missing from the victim's car.
The argument allegedly led to Anderson battering the victim and eventually stabbing the victim, according to Shreveport police.
Anderson surrendered himself to investigators on Tuesday, June 16. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
