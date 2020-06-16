WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott provides update on COVID-19 in Texas at 1 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott will be holding a news conference Tuesday, June 16, to give an update on the state’s hospital capacity as a spike in COVID-19 cases continues.
Governor Greg Abbott will be joined by Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs of the University of Texas System John Zerwas. The Governor and Doctor Zerwas will also be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.
Right now, there are 51,365 staffed beds in Texas, 14,525 of which are available. There are 1,626 ICU beds available and 5,626 ventilators available as of June 15.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m.
KCBD will be streaming the news conference live on the web and app.
