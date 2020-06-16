TX teen dies a day after being hurt in wreck in LA

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Texas teenager died a day after his truck ran off a highway, struck an embankment and overturned.
Louisiana State Police reports that the one-vehicle accident claimed the life of 18-year-old Hunter Hopkins, of Allen.
The wreck happened shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, June 14, on Louisiana Highway 520 north of the Claiborne Parish town of Homer.
Preliminary investigation indicates Hopkins was driving a 1998 Toyota truck east on LA 520 when he lost control of the vehicle in a curve, Trooper First Class Brent Hardy said.
Hopkins, whom authorities said was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
He died sometime Monday, June 15.
LSP Troop G has investigated 10 fatal crashes resulting in 10 deaths this year.
