TX teen dies a day after being hurt in wreck in LA

Preliminary investigation indicates he lost control of his truck in a curve, authorities report

TX teen dies a day after being hurt in wreck in LA
(Source: Pixabay)
By Curtis Heyen | June 16, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT - Updated June 16 at 7:23 PM

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Texas teenager died a day after his truck ran off a highway, struck an embankment and overturned.

Louisiana State Police reports that the one-vehicle accident claimed the life of 18-year-old Hunter Hopkins, of Allen.

The wreck happened shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, June 14, on Louisiana Highway 520 north of the Claiborne Parish town of Homer.

Preliminary investigation indicates Hopkins was driving a 1998 Toyota truck east on LA 520 when he lost control of the vehicle in a curve, Trooper First Class Brent Hardy said.

Hopkins, whom authorities said was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

He died sometime Monday, June 15.

LSP Troop G has investigated 10 fatal crashes resulting in 10 deaths this year.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.