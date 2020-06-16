Texas official: State has about 15K available hospital beds for COVID-19 patients

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addressed the state Tuesday to assure Texans “abundant hospital capacity exists” to treat COVID-19 patients.
Dr. John Zerwas, the executive vice chancellor for health affairs of the University of Texas (UT) System said the state still has about 15,000 available hospital beds for CVID patients experiencing the more severe symptoms of the illness.
“We have an incredibly robust healthcare system in the state of Texas,” Zerwas said. “Our healthcare professionals are able to serve COVID patients and address other health issues.”
Zerwas outlined the five levels of care that are available in Texas for COVID-19 patients, ranging from Level 5 to level 1. He said the Lone Star State is still at Level 5, or the safest level. That means Texas hospitals are well below their capacity of hospital beds that are available for COVID-19 patients. Level 4 would mean that hospitals would have to increase capacity by upgrading other rooms to accommodate COVID-19 patients.
If the levels increase in severity, communities would need to use long-term acute care hospitals, nursing homes, medical office buildings, etc. At Level 1, which is the most severe case, cities and counties would have to bring in field hospitals like the one the Texas National Guard set up in the Dallas area and later took down and set them up in arenas and convention centers.
Thousands of additional available beds could quickly be made available if Texas is forced to go to Level 4 or Level 3, Zerwas said.
The governor said that COVID-19 still exists in Texas, the United States, and the world. He added it will remain a health hazard until healthcare professionals come up with some type of vaccine or another way to effectively treat the illness.
“For that reason, we remain laser-focused on having abundant hospital capacity in the state of Texas,” Abbott said.
Galveston County is the only county among Texas’ 254 counties that has a total number of COVID-19 patients that is more than 10 percent of the available hospital beds.
Abbott said 2,622 new positive tests are being reported on Tuesday, a new high for Texas. He added that it’s important for Texas
Abbott said Rusk County had 104 positive tests Tuesday.
“It is my understanding a majority were from a batch return at a prison in Rusk County,” Abbott said.
Abbott said fewer Texans test positive for COVID-19 than residents in any large states in the U.S. He added that Texas has one of the lowest death rates, and few Texans who test positive have to go to the hospital in the first place.
Abbott says two counties, Jefferson and Pecos counties, had an "outsized influence" on the number of Texans testing positive for COVID-19. For example, a federal prison in Beaumont brought back a batch of positive tests for inmates "that all came in at once."
"I want you to know that this is the same type of analysis that we use on an ongoing basis as we look into each and every county across the entire state of Texas to figure out exactly what is going on," Abbott said.
Today's number of positive cases, 2,622, is a new high for Texas, which Abbott says is because of a large number of tests out of an assisted living center in Collin County. Hays County is another example of a large increase, Abbott said.
"It seems like these numbers were batched together and averaged out," he said.
One day after his comments on 20-somethings testing positive for COVID-19, Abbott reiterated that statement, saying there are multiple reports in certain counties “where a majority of the people who are testing positive in that county are under the age of 30.”
The governor said that may stem from the fact that some bars and restaurants aren’t following the recommended COVID-19 safety protocols like social distancing. He said if it continues to be an issue the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will have the authority to suspend a business’ liquor license for up to 30 days for the first violation of a COVID-19 safety protocol and up to 60 days for the second violation.
Abbott said the best way for people to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus is still staying home as much as possible, especially for those people who are 65 and older and/or have preexisting health conditions. However, the governor said that the people of Texas can still safely re-open the state-s economy if they take responsibility for themselves and follow practices like wearing masks in public, using hand sanitizer, disinfecting frequently used surfaces, and continuing with social distancing.
“The possibility of there being a COVID-19 flare-up that stresses our state’s healthcare system is still very real, so we need to stay vigilant,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, the commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services. “It’s also important for us to re-open the economy. We can do both. Don’t give up the fight.”
During the question and answer portion of the press conference, Abbott also said he was recently on a conference call with college and university athletic directors. He said they talked about implementing strategies similar to the ones suggested to re-open churches to maintain social distancing among attendees to sporting events like football, basketball, and volleyball games.
