Texas official: State has about 15K available hospital beds for COVID-19 patients

Abbott said the best way for people to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus is still staying home as much as possible, especially for those people who are 65 and older and/or have preexisting health conditions. However, the governor said that the people of Texas can still safely re-open the state-s economy if they take responsibility for themselves and follow practices like wearing masks in public, using hand sanitizer, disinfecting frequently used surfaces, and continuing with social distancing.