Showers possible in Eastern Texas Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After seeing a few pop up showers and storms Monday across the ArkLaTex we are tracking more potential wet weather Tuesday this time very much concentrated in the western ArkLaTex in Texas. Much like yesterday any wet weather will be of the scattered variety, and as we go through the rest of the week we are expecting dry conditions for most in the ArkLaTex. Your Father’s Day weekend is shaping up to be dry, but as we look ahead to next Monday we could see more widespread shower activity for the region. Temperatures throughout the rest of the week will be above normal with the hottest temperatures expected to be at the end of the week.
So as you are heading out the door this morning if you live Eastern Texas you may want to grab the rain gear as we are tracking showers that will be developing later on this morning and will be lasting through the afternoon hours. None of the rain will be particularly heavy, but could be a bit of a nuisance. In eastern portions of the viewing area we are expecting mostly dry conditions, but can’t completely rule out a stray shower. High temperatures this afternoon should in the low 90s for most of the ArkLaTex.
As we go through the rest of the work week expect mostly dry and hot conditions for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be moving up further and further into the 90s, but the good news and that we are not expecting crazy amounts of humidity to go along with that heat. Looking ahead to Father’s Day Weekend, we are expecting hot and overall dry conditions for the ArkLaTex.
Taking a quick peak ahead to next Monday does reveal our next chance for rain throughout the ArkLaTex. A weak disturbance could bring scattered showers throughout the day to the region. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the forecast, but this is really our next chance for widespread rain for the ArkLaTex.
So while we are seeing a couple of rain chances pop up, we continue to track an overall dry pattern for the region. Have a great Tuesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
