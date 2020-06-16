Showers possible in Eastern Texas Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After seeing a few pop up showers and storms Monday across the ArkLaTex we are tracking more potential wet weather Tuesday this time very much concentrated in the western ArkLaTex in Texas. Much like yesterday any wet weather will be of the scattered variety, and as we go through the rest of the week we are expecting dry conditions for most in the ArkLaTex. Your Father’s Day weekend is shaping up to be dry, but as we look ahead to next Monday we could see more widespread shower activity for the region. Temperatures throughout the rest of the week will be above normal with the hottest temperatures expected to be at the end of the week.