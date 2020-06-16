2 men injured in Mooretown shooting; suspects sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An early morning shooting left two men injured on Tuesday, June 16 in Shreveport.
Officers were called just before 2:30 a.m. to the 4900 block of Broadway Avenue. That’s near Cleveland Avenue.
Officers say that they found one man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Another man was hit in the eye by debris.
Police were told that the gunfire happened on Kennedy Drive, blocks away. The victims drove to Broadway Avenue.
Authorities did not mention any suspects or arrests at this time.
Both men are expected to recover from their injuries.
