Marshall police investigating shooting; suspect sought

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Marshall Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting that took place on Monday, June 15.
Officers got calls around 8:30 p.m. to the area around Bella Wyatt Park on E. Rusk Street. Two patrol officers in the 1700 block of E. Grand Avenue responded.
Upon arrival, officers saw a crowd gathered there, according to a news release from Lt. Len Ames. A bystander told officers that a man was shot. Officers were able to find the victim near the park's basketball courts.
The officers administered first aid until first responders with the Marshall Fire Department arrived.
The victim was sent to a hospital for medical treatment.
"The victim suffered a possible life-threatening injury and remains hospitalized," reads the news release.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4540 or to remain anonymous contact Marshall/Harrison Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.
