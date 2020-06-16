Man shot by stray bullet inside home; SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after a stray bullet struck him in his home on Tuesday morning.
Police got the call just after 5 a.m. to the 1900 block of Hickory Street in Shreveport's Caddo Heights neighborhood.
The victim told police he was in bed when gunfire broke out outside of his home.
Multiple gunshots entered the home, one hitting him in the foot.
Officers on the scene found shell casings from multiple weapons outside of the house.
The victim is expected to be okay, his injury is considered non-life-threatening.
Officers have made no arrests at this time, and have no suspects.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.