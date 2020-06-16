Houston County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help locating missing 12-year-old girl

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 12-year-old Grapeland girl has gone missing, and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding her and bringing her home safe.
According to a post on the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Heather Oliver is described as being about 5 feet tall, She has blond hair and blue eyes, and she was last seen wearing a teal T-shirt and black shorts. She is believed to be on a bicycle.
“Heather goes to school in Elkhart and was last seen at 4 a.m. at her residence off of FM 1272 in Grapeland,” the Facebook post stated.
Anyone who locates Heather or who may have information about her whereabouts is urged to call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 544-2862 and ask for Sgt. Ryan Martin.
