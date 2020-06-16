From the house to the tasting room: Take a look inside The Seventh Tap’s future brewery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s easy to miss from the outside if you find yourself driving north in the 2600 block of Linwood Avenue.
But inside a former United Rentals warehouse, new life and opportunity are brewing for a group of guys who have an affinity for quality beer.
The Seventh Tap — a craft brewing project started by Sam Norton, Jose Cardenas and Colby Miller — is constructing its new home.
“Every second’s been worth it; if you ask our wives, maybe they think differently,” Cardenas said jokingly. “It was a dream of ours, and at times it seemed far-fetched and out of reach. ... Here we are today.”
As a handful of contractors measure, cut and nail wood beams, The Seventh Tap sat down with KSLA News 12 in an empty but sprawling part of the building that one day will contain a series of tanks to brew beer.
“It’s humbling for sure. We’ve been trying to get this thing off the ground for a long time,” Norton said.
“It’s definitely rewarding to actually be here,” Cardenas added. “Lots of sleepless nights and some stress."
The Seventh Tap was founded in 2015 with humble beginnings, an attitude these three friends plan to maintain as an exciting and unknown new chapter is constructed.
“Our vision is to just have a really nice place for families to come and hang out," Norton explained. "We want to be a place where people can come and drink some good craft beer.”
Cardenas said: “We want this to be a place for the community where everyone is welcome, everyone can come have a pint and, you know, where we can share our love for craft beer.”
The name of the brewery is its own story, dating back to a competition in which the founders constructed what’s called a jockey box, which basically is a mobile bar. The box had six taps drilled into it to serve the beer, but a seventh hole accidentally was created in the process.
Thus, The Seventh Tap was born.
But beyond the gates of what will be The Seventh Tap’s new home, weeds break through cracks in the pavement, parking lots are nearly empty, a finished Bud Light bottle stands alone on the sidewalk and former businesses remain dark. Few people can be seen on the sidewalks.
Norton, Cardenas and Miller see this as an opportunity and a challenge to bring new business to a part of Shreveport that is in dire need of a economic boost.
“To be able to go into an area where there’s not much happening and bring life to that area, I think that’s important to us — to kind of revitalize the city,” Cardenas said.
“We’re really just wanting to focus on this surrounding area, bring more people into the brewery and hold events that bring people outside of the beer world in,” chimed Norton.
The Seventh Tap hopes to be fully operational in early 2021.
