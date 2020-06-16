Health official says first wave of COVID-19 isn’t over

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana’s health director for the northwestern part of the state says although we may be over COVID-19, the pandemic is far from over.
And with increases in the number of coronavirus cases in several states, including Texas, many are worried that this is the second wave.
“You asked me if we are in the second wave," said Dr. Martha Whyte, director of the Louisiana Health Department’s Region 7. “We haven’t finished the first.
"So until we start to see this go away or really reduce numbers all over, then we will know we are out of that first wave. Then we will sit for a while and see if we have a second wave, which I imagine we will.”
And what happens in Texas directly affects Northwest Louisiana as many people in the area travel between the two states.
“People live in Louisiana and work in Texas or live in Texas and work in Louisiana," Whyte said. "People go for short day trips or travel and visit relatives.”
Many people seem to be over COVID-19, but Whyte warns that’s a dangerous mind-set. “It’s not that we want anybody stuck at home. We get that people are tired of that."
Nonetheless, some precautions — including face masks — still are required in certain situations.
"You can be outside; and as long as you’re socially distanced, you don’t have to wear a mask 24/7.
"You do not have to wear a mask in your car.
"You don’t have to wear a mask if you are going for a walk or going for a run as long as long as you can keep your distance.”
But Whyte said if you are going to a crowded area, like a grocery store or a protest, it is important to wear your mask.
“I feel like it’s not too much to ask to wear a mask. We are not asking you to wear a mask all the time.
“And if you had someone who you were close to, as I have, as many people in this country have, home, sick, short of breath, you will know what it’s like and it will matter to you,” she continued.
"But people are being self-centered and thinking about what they want. They aren’t considering what would happen if someone they love got sick.”
Whyte said she has seen elderly people and black people wearing masks in public more often. “I think it’s because they know they are at the highest risk.
“While number-wise that’s true, the fact of the matter is nobody knows who is going to be hit hard and have a really severe case of COVID and who will be mild," Whyte explained. "We have 92-year-olds who do wonderful and we have 32-year-olds who die.”
Testing for COVID-19 has been really ramped up in Northwest Louisiana. But Whyte warns against spending money on rapid antibody tests at this time. “They just aren’t reliable right now.
“I’ve had so many people told they didn’t have antibodies, then when they had their blood drawn and do a true Titer, they do," she continued. “I have had people told they did have antibodies and they never had a symptom or a positive swab and you swab them and draw blood and they’re negative."
Antibody tests are “expensive right now; and it’s just worthless,” Whyte said "So if you do the true Titers or serology tests, then that is helpful. If you are doing those rapid tests, looks like a pregnancy test, those are not reliable right now.”
Click here to learn more about mobile testing for COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.