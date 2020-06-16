Four charged in connection to shooting in Shreveport; 2 juveniles injured

“Detectives immediately launched an investigation and through witness interviews and evidence gathered at the scene, they deduced that the two juveniles came to a residence in the 5900 block of Tulsa Avenue to rob a female of her narcotics,” reads a news release from Shreveport police. “The female, later identified as 26-year-old Kiara Cruze, and three men, 18-year-old Brandon Robertson, 26-year-old Ricky Sanders, and 18-year-old De’Marrea Taylor were in the front yard of the residence. The three men, Robertson, Sanders, and Taylor were also planning to rob the juveniles. When the juveniles arrived, an exchange of gunfire erupted. Only the two occupants of the vehicle were injured.”