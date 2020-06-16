Four charged in connection to shooting in Shreveport; 2 juveniles injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department announced that four people are charged for their alleged role in a shooting that left one teen and a pre-teen injured.
- Da’Marrea Taylor, 18, is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit armed robbery, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of a firearm with CDS, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, count of obstruction and Resisting. He was arrested on June 15.
- Kiara Cruse, 26, count of possession with intent to distribute schedule I. No bond, arrested on June 9.
- Ricky Sanders, 26, criminal conspiracy to commit armed robbery. No bond, arrested on June 3.
- Brandon Robertson, 18, is not in custody at this time. He faces a count of criminal conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
Just after 9 a.m., police were called regarding to a shooting in the 5900 block of Tulsa Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Their injuries are described as life-threatening. Officers also found an 11-year-old with what was described as non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were sent to a Shreveport hospital.
The 17-year-old remains hospitalized.
“Detectives immediately launched an investigation and through witness interviews and evidence gathered at the scene, they deduced that the two juveniles came to a residence in the 5900 block of Tulsa Avenue to rob a female of her narcotics,” reads a news release from Shreveport police. “The female, later identified as 26-year-old Kiara Cruze, and three men, 18-year-old Brandon Robertson, 26-year-old Ricky Sanders, and 18-year-old De’Marrea Taylor were in the front yard of the residence. The three men, Robertson, Sanders, and Taylor were also planning to rob the juveniles. When the juveniles arrived, an exchange of gunfire erupted. Only the two occupants of the vehicle were injured.”
Detectives were able to get warrants in connection to this incident, one on South Kirkwood Drive in Shreveport. None of the suspects were there; however, authorities seized over $550,000 in illegal narcotics.
Those with information on Robertson’s whereabouts are asked to call detectives at (318) 673-6955 or Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, Lockemup.org, or via their app, P3Tips.
The investigation is still ongoing and more charges are expected. No further details will be released at this time.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.