Discussing race relations with kids, experts share tips

Dr. Thiravat Choojitarom, a pediatrician with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center says how you talk to your kids about the demonstrations going on around the United States depends on their age. For the little ones, it is important to listen to their concerns, fears, and reassure them without sugar-coating reality. “It is not always important to have the answer, but just the process of talking about something. That will make them sort of understand the situation and open up the conversation that you can carry forward not just now but anytime.”