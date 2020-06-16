Citizens for Justice march and rally held in Minden

Minden, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds of protesters marched from Woo’s Barber shop on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to the Minden City Hall in Minden on Sunday afternoon for a "Citizens for Justice March. Throughout the march, protesters held up signs and shouted out the names of victims of police brutality.
The Citizens for Justice group organized this protest to help unify the city of Minden.
“We want to see a unified black community standing for justice for all people”, said Ben Martin, Citizens for Justice Organizer.
At the rally, some shared their own personal experiences of racism and inequality.
"In the friendliest city in south, I have to let my son know you can’t go out to sonic because they won’t treat you the same”, said protester.
Ben Martin, a spokesman for the Citizens of Justice says it’s hard to unify if you fail to face the truth that racism still exists.
“When you don’t face the truth, you can’t deal with the truth you really can’t come together if you don’t see what’s in front of you”
