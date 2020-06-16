BPCC’s outdoor art showcase highlights student work

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - COVID-19 has definitely made a huge impact on so many people in the ArkLaTex — and it’s forced many including a Shreveport-Bossier community college to get a little creative.
Bossier Parish Community College’s Communication Media Department has created an outdoor art showcase to highlight student work.
“What I really grasp onto are those students that have found a way to see the positive and find a way to do better," said Instructor Jennifer Robison. "This is much cooler than just having a fancy art show in one building for one night and it really came out of the pandemic and what’s going on right now.”
Robison says every semester they hold an art show for students to showcase their work, but because of COVID-19 this year’s was canceled.
A student suggested they move things outdoor, and so they were able to work with the Bossier Arts Council to showcase work in the East Bank District. The art showcase will be up until June 26.
“It’s been really cool to watch them come out and post and bring their families and get to see the work that they’ve done,” said Robison.
Student Diane Vanhoozer has a photograph of her father on display that she shot right before the pandemic happened.
“My dad is legally blind and he’d just gotten his very first guide cane and so we went out to the boardwalk and we were able to snap some pictures of him just walking around with his cane,” she said.
Vanhoozer says this is her first art show and she’s really excited to have the public see her work.
“It’s very cool for me,” she said. "I especially love getting to see my friends from class being in there."
Robison hopes the public will come out and see just how talented those here in our community really are.
“Everyone sees art in a different way so some people want to do it just as therapy,” she said. “Some people want to do it as a job and it really is kind of cool to see that’s here.”
Robison would like to move the showcase to different parts of the community this summer. If you are interested in having this art showcase displayed near your area you can contact her at 318-678-6085 or by email at jrobison@bpcc.edu.
