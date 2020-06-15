Peaceful Protest held in Haughton

Haughton, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds gathered in Haughton Saturday for a protest focused on protesting the Social Injustices of Haughton and the nation.
During the protest, you could hear one of the organizers talking about social injustice.
“This is the same alarm that’s been ringing since 1619, ya’ll just keep hitting snooze”
The protest started at First Baptist Church in Haughton at 9am, and ended at Haughton Town Hall with 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence.
Some protesters say changes in the community are long overdue.
“This is long overdue, we need be a voice for our community and communities across the country”
Lauren Brooks, Haughton Protest organizer, says some improvement is needed within the community in some positions of power.
“We don’t necessarily say that we have extreme demands but we just want some things to change for the betterment of the black community and the minorities that are in Haughton”
Brooks did commend the Haughton police department on their efforts and transparency.
“Haughton pd is very proactive in everything they do, their are moments in time where things could just be tweaked a little bit, we could do better within our own community”
One protester says this is an important time for love and compassion.
“This is for everyone, this is to show the world that we will stand with everyone we see you, we hear you and we love you”
