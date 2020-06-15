Isolated thunderstorms to kick off week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend with all the great weather that we saw. As we kick off a new week we are tracking the potential for a few afternoon thunderstorms on our Monday, but most of us should be able to stay dry. As we go through most of this week we continue to track an overall hot and dry pattern for the ArkLaTex as high temperatures will be surging into the mid and upper 90s during the second half of the week and as we go into the weekend. Don’t expect much in the way of any shower chances outside of the afternoon convective storm.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning and start a new week make sure you grab the sunglasses as it should be at least a sunny morning across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are already starting off on the warm side and they will continue to rise as we go through the afternoon. We are tracking the potential of a few afternoon thunderstorms across the ArkLaTex, but they will be scattered as opposed to widespread and will fade once we get past sunset. Expect high temperatures this afternoon to be in the low 90s.
As go we go through the next seven we continue to expect no major pattern changes for the ArkLaTex. The rest of the week will be marked by slowly rising temperatures and overall dry weather for the ArkLaTex. An upper level ridge will continue to dominate the weather pattern so expect ample sunshine and temperatures to be in the upper 90s as we head into the weekend. The good news about the heat is that while the humidity will be rising, it still won’t play a major factor in your forecast as dew points won’t quite get into oppressive territory.
So if you like dry, hot, and sunny weather these next seven days are for you! Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
