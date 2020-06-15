Isolated thunderstorms to kick off week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend with all the great weather that we saw. As we kick off a new week we are tracking the potential for a few afternoon thunderstorms on our Monday, but most of us should be able to stay dry. As we go through most of this week we continue to track an overall hot and dry pattern for the ArkLaTex as high temperatures will be surging into the mid and upper 90s during the second half of the week and as we go into the weekend. Don’t expect much in the way of any shower chances outside of the afternoon convective storm.