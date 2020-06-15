Free COVID-19 testing in Bossier and DeSoto parishes

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish will have three coronavirus testing locations set up starting Monday, June 15.
The mobile drive-through testing was rescheduled due to the tropical storm last week.
Each site will be open from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. every day. Testing will end on Monday, June 29.
The testing dates and sites are:
- June 15 and 17: Haughton at the Haughton Middle School, 250 Champion Shores Haughton.
- June 19 and 23: Plain Dealing at the Plain Dealing High School, 300 Vance Road Plain Dealing.
- June 25 and 29: Bossier Century Link Center, 2000 Century Link Drive, Bossier City.
These locations will be drive-through only.
Individuals must be 18 years old and bring a valid driver’s license.
There will be no charge for the tests.
Residents in DeSoto Parish will have the opportunity to also get tested for coronavirus starting Tuesday, June 16 until Tuesday, June 30.
The testing was postponed due to Tropical Storm Cristobal.
DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office says they will be conducting drive-thru testing, but walk-ups will be allowed.
Tests will start at 8 a.m. and go until 11 a.m. daily.
The dates and locations are as followed:
- Tuesday, June 16: North DeSoto High School
- Thursday, June 18: Mansfield Elementary
- Monday, June 22: Logansport High School
- Wednesday, June 24: North DeSoto High School
- Friday, June 26: Mansfield Elementary
- Tuesday, June 30: Logansport High School
The testing is free, and any resident 18 years old and older can get tested.
The results should arrive within 3-5 days after testing.
