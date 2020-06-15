Detectives seek help solving vehicle burglaries

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) — Bossier authorities are sharing surveillance camera images in hopes of solving a string of vehicle burglaries in a Haughton subdivision.
A couple images show a man carrying a handgun in Forest Hills sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Friday, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Detectives believe he is one of three men who have been breaking into vehicles in the subdivision.
One other image shows another man, but his back is toward the camera.
The third man is not shown in any of the images.
Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the men or knows anything about the burglaries to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-3418.
