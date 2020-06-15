Detectives seek help solving vehicle burglaries

Authorities share surveillance camera images in an attempt to identify the men

Detectives seek help solving vehicle burglaries
This surveillance camera image shows two of three men whom Bossier sheriff's detectives believe are involved in a string of vehicle burglaries in Haughton's Forest Hills subdivision. One of the men appears to be holding a handgun. Another man is shown only with his back to the camera. And the third man is in none of the images. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen | June 15, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT - Updated June 15 at 7:07 PM

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) — Bossier authorities are sharing surveillance camera images in hopes of solving a string of vehicle burglaries in a Haughton subdivision.

A couple images show a man carrying a handgun in Forest Hills sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Friday, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Detectives believe he is one of three men who have been breaking into vehicles in the subdivision.

One other image shows another man, but his back is toward the camera.

The third man is not shown in any of the images.

Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the men or knows anything about the burglaries to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-3418.

These surveillance camera images show one of three men whom Bossier sheriff's detectives believe are involved in a string of vehicle burglaries in Haughton's Forest Hills subdivision. He appears to be holding a handgun.
These surveillance camera images show one of three men whom Bossier sheriff's detectives believe are involved in a string of vehicle burglaries in Haughton's Forest Hills subdivision. He appears to be holding a handgun. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.