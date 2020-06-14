Multiple injuries in overnight incidents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating two separate incidents that happened in the early hours of Sunday, June 14.
Police responded to a stabbing and robbery around 2:30 a.m.
The male victim had driven himself to the hospital to get treated for a stab wound.
He told police that the suspect woke him up asking for his gun. The suspect stabbed him in the lower stomach before taking his gun.
Police then responded to a shooting just before 4:00 this morning on Velva Avenue.
Three females were injured in the shooting.
Police were told that the shooter was an ex-boyfriend of one of the victims.
No arrests have been made in either incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, lockemup.org, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.