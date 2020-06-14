It’s Flag Day and President Trump’s 74th birthday

(KSLA) — Sunday, June, 14, is Flag Day, marking the 243rd anniversary of the adoption of the U.S. flag on June 14, 1777.
Today also is the 45th president’s 74th birthday.
Boaters in Tampa Bay, Fla., took part in a boat rally to mark the occasions, CBS affiliate WIAT reports. It was organized by Trump Team 2020 Florida, an organization that lists more than 20 chapters and about 10,000 members in Florida.
A similar event was staged in San Diego Bay, Calif., on the eve of President Donald Trump’s birthday, CBS affiliate KFMB reports.
Meantime, Twitter was abuzz Sunday with hashtags including #ObamaDayJune14th, #ObamaAppreciationDay and #AllBirthdaysMatter that use Trump’s birthday as an opportunity to share images of his predecessor, former President Barack Obama.
