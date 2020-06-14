Conflicting statements released on if 2020 Bayou Classic will be played in New Orleans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to Southern University Athletic Director Roman Banks the Bayou Classic will not be played in New Orleans this year, and possibly will not be played in 2021.
During a SU System Board of Supervisors meeting on Friday, June 12, Banks stated that the game will be played this year and there are three possible locations.
The Bayou Classic could be played at either A.W. Mumford Stadium on Southern’s campus, Independence Stadium in Shreveport, or at LSU in Tiger Stadium, Banks said.
Bayou Classic organizers, however, released a statement saying Banks’ comments are "premature."
“There has been no decision about the Bayou Classic and any such statements about where the Bayou Classic might be played are premature. The Southwestern Athletics Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors have a late June meeting where matters related to Fall sports will be discussed,” the statement attributed to the Bayou Classic Committee and Management Company says.
The annual game between Southern University and Grambling State has been played in New Orleans since 1974.
If the game is played outside of New Orleans it will be the first time since 2005, when the Classic was played in Houston.
