Company recalls more than 21 tons of ground beef

(KSLA) — A New Jersey company is recalling more than 21,000 tons of ground beef products because they might be contaminated with E. coli, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service reports.
Lakeside Refrigerated Services says the approximately 42,922 pounds of ground beef products were produced June 1 and shipped to retailers nationwide, including Walmart.
The products that are subject to the recall have the establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA inspection mark. They include:
- 1-lb. vacuum packages of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” with a use or freeze by date of July 1 and the lot code P-53298-82.
- 1-lb. vacuum packages containing four quarter-pound “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with a use or freeze by date of June 27 and the lot code P-53934-28.
- 3-lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN / 7% FAT” with a use or freeze by date of July 1 and the lot code P53929-70.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing four quarter-pound “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” with a use or freeze by date of June 25 and the lot code P53944-10.
- 4-lb. tray packages containing 10 quarter-pound “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 80% LEAN / 20% FAT” with a use or freeze by date of June 25 and the lot code P53937-45.
- 1-lb. vacuum packages of four quarter-pound “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” with a use or freeze by date of June 27 and the lot code P53935-25.
- 1-lb. vacuum packages of “VALUE PACK FRESH GROUND BEEF 76% LEAN / 24% FAT” with a use or freeze by date of July 1 and the lot code P53930-18.
The FSIS reports that it is concerned that some people may have some of these products in their refrigerators or freezers.
The beef should not be consumed and, instead, should be thrown away or returned to where it was bought, FSIS says.
Call the Lakeside Processing Center call center at (856) 832-3881 to learn more.
