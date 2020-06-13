Two shootings overnight; no suspects arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating two shootings that happened overnight.
Police responded to the first shooting just after midnight.
The shooting happened in the 3600 block of Stonewall Street. A teenage male was shot in the lower body.
Police say they are looking for three teenage male suspects in connection to this shooting.
The victim had non-life-threatening injuries.
Another shooting happened just before 4:30 this morning in the 6100 block of Henderson Avenue.
An adult male was shot in the leg. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim and a witness told police that they were shot at by the occupants of a black Jeep.
Police say the victim returned fire, but it is not known if anyone in the vehicle was injured.
Anyone with information regarding either shooting is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, lockemup.org, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
