TTPD investigating fatal shooting; suspect in custody

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars for his alleged role in a shooting that left one man dead on Saturday.
Robert Moore, 40, is accused of shooting Quentin Minniefield, 48 at his apartment in the 1300 block of Pine Street.
Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. and found Minniefield laying on the stairs with multiple gunshot wounds outside of Moore’s apartment. He was pronounced dead soon afterward.
A witness at the scene told officers that Moore answered a knock at his door and immediately began shooting at Minniefield, according to a news release from TTPD.
Moore then ran off before officers arrived. Police do not have a motive in this case; however, detectives have learned that the two knew each other. He was taken into custody at a relative’s home in the 3500 block of County Avenue without incident.
He was then booked into the Miller County jail by Texarkana Arkansas police. A warrant for his arrest was issued and will be served upon extradition to Texas in the next few days.
If anyone has any information about this crime, they are asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.