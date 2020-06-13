2 people die in 2-vehicle head-on collision on US 271 in Titus County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two people died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 271 in Titus County Friday night.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were dispatched out to a wreck on U.S. 271 about four miles north of Talco in Titus County at about 9:20 p.m. on Friday.
The preliminary crash report shows that Rosaellen Johnson, 82, of Dallas, was driving a 29013 GMC Sierra pickup south on U.S. 271. At the same time, Augustina Higuera, 33, of Paris, was driving a 2019 GMC Terrain north on U.S. 271. For an unknown reason, the Sierra crossed over the center line and collided head-on with the Terrain.
Johnson and Higuera were both pronounced dead at the scene.
“The crash is still under investigation, and no additional information is currently available,” the press release stated.
