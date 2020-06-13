Man burned in evening fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department arrived to the 2700 block of Waggoner Avenue just minutes after being dispatched.
Fire engines arrived around 10:40 p.m.
Firefighters say there were heavy flames and smoke coming from a vehicle under the carport and spreading next door.
The owner of the vehicle was transported to the hospital and treated for second-degree burns on his lower body.
Investigators determined the fire was accidental and started at the vehicle. The victim told fire officials that he was repairing the vehicle when it caught fire.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 15 minutes.
