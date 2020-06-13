Louisiana free fishing weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is holding its annual Free Fishing Weekend Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14.
This weekend allows residents and visitors to fish in Louisana waters without a fishing license.
“Each year, we designate a weekend of free fishing as an incentive for families and friends to get outside and enjoy our beautiful Sportsman’s Paradise,” explained LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “Whether your interest is saltwater or fresh, Louisiana offers some of the best and most diverse fishing opportunities in the world, and we welcome you to become part of the long-standing tradition of Louisiana fishing.”
All fishing regulations such as size, catch limits, and gear restrictions will still be in effect over the weekend.
If you plan to go somewhere to catch tunas, snappers, groupers, amberjacks, hinds, cobia, wahoo, dolphin fish, billfish and swordfish, you will need a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP). You can apply for a ROLP at https://rolp.wlf.la.gov.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries wants to remind everyone that outside of the free fishing weekend, anyone 16 years old or older must have a fishing license to fish in public waters.
LDWF also encourages practicing social distancing when outdoors around people who are not from your household.
