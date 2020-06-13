Hot, dry summer-time pattern stays for the weekend

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! I hope your pools are open according to social distancing requirements because we will have perfect pool weather this weekend and next week! Either way, you’ll want to stay cool.
As we are one week away from the official start to summer, the summer time heat is here early. A large ridge of high pressure over part of the US will keep the ArkLaTex under and hot and dry pattern, not only for the weekend, but into the work week as well. Sinking air in the atmosphere will help keep the skies mostly clear.
Today: highs will reach the low to mid 90s just like the last few days with humidity still most under control. Sunshine is the top priority in today’s weather. Winds today will be out of the ENE 5-10mph. This evening, temperatures will stay warm in the low 90s and then finally the 80s. Overnight, clear skies will allow cooling in the upper 60s.
Sunday: As many head back to church or to work, the dry skies continue. Temperatures will begin early in the morning in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs on Sunday are back in the mid 90s with calm winds out ENE. Humidity should remain under control as well.
For the work week, as usual, hot and dry weather continues. Not seeing much in the way of rain chances but plenty of temperatures in the mid 90s. We’ll see mostly sunshine, but a few high passing clouds arent out the question.
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
