Desoto Parish COVID-19 testing

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Residents in DeSoto Parish will have the opportunity to get tested for coronavirus starting Tuesday, June 16 until Tuesday, June 30.
The testing was postponed due to Tropical Storm Cristobal.
DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office says they will be conducting drive-thru testing, but walk-ups will be allowed.
Tests will start at 8 a.m. and go until 11 a.m. daily.
The dates and locations are as followed:
- Tuesday, June 16: North DeSoto High School
- Thursday, June 18: Mansfield Elementary
- Monday, June 22: Logansport High School
- Wednesday, June 24: North DeSoto High School
- Friday, June 26: Mansfield Elementary
- Tuesday, June 30: Logansport High School
The testing is free, and any resident 18 years old and older can get tested.
The results should arrive within 3-5 days after testing.
