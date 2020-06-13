Bossier Parish COVID-19 testing

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish will have three coronavirus testing locations set up starting Monday, June 15.
The mobile drive-through testing was rescheduled due to the tropical storm last week.
Each site will be open from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. every day. Testing will end on Monday, June 29.
The testing dates and sites are:
- June 15 and 17: Haughton at the Haughton Middle School, 250 Champion Shores Haughton.
- June 19 and 23: Plain Dealing at the Plain Dealing High School, 300 Vance Road Plain Dealing.
- June 25 and 29: Bossier Century Link Center, 2000 Century Link Drive, Bossier City.
These locations will be drive-through only.
Individuals must be 18 years old and bring a valid driver’s license.
There will be no charge for the tests.
