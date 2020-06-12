Gov: 732 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, largest 1-day increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Arkansas saw the largest one-day increase in positive COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began in March.
In one day, the state saw 731 new cases, making the state have 3,764 active cases as of Friday afternoon.
Of the 732 new cases Friday, 207 are in the East Arkansas Regional Prison in Lee County, Arkansas. The rest are community cases.
