2020 Red River Balloon Rally set to begin on June 12

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Coronavirus is forcing the 2020 Red River Balloon Rally to not have a festival this year — but several hot air balloons will still take to the skies this weekend.
Due to high winds, no balloons flew on Friday, June 12. Pilots flying this weekend, say they can not fly in winds greater than eight miles an hour.
Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m., several balloons will fly over the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City and make their way across the river to LSU Shreveport.
If weather permits, pilots will fly their balloons through DeSoto Parish.
A group of balloon pilots met in Bossier City to discuss this weekend and safety. Many of them mentioned how this event brings the community together and allows them to showcase their new balloons.
“We volunteered for our first Red River Rally in 1995, which they say is the cheapest ride,” Angie Gullo says.
Gullo and her husband just bought a new hot air balloon, that they are excited to show this weekend.
They consider the other pilots’ family and have traveled across the country together with their balloons.
