North Louisiana advocate for special needs named to Governor’s Advisory Council

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport City Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor is appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Disability Affairs (GACDA).
Taylor has been a huge advocate for those living with autism. She is currently the Executive Director of the non-profit Odyssey Foundation.
The Odyssey Foundation is a resource for families, health care providers, educators, industry, and communities of Louisiana to combat childhood obesity, other childhood illnesses; and to assist families of children with autism spectrum disorders.
According to GACDA, it was established to monitor state compliance with the Americans with Disability Act and to advise the governor on the needs of individuals with disabilities in Louisiana.
GACDA is also charged with assisting the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs with the resolution of state disabilities issues and provide education, communication, and networking services concerning disability issues and needs for all Louisiana citizens.
GACDA is composed of 31 members appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards. It also serves as an informational resource for people with disabilities, their families and the agencies that serve them.
Taylor’s was appointed on June 2, 2020, and is the interim pending senate confirmation.
