Monroe Police Department investigating murder-suicide at Parkview Apartment Complex

MONROE, La. (KSLA) - Monroe Police are investigating a murder-suicide at the Parkview Apartment Complex in Monroe.
According to a spokesperson from Monroe police department, they were notified of a shooting before 8:00 pm Thursday.
Investigators determined through witness statements and testimonies that a mother shot her own kids before shooting herself.
Police say witnesses confirmed she had a mental health condition and had bought the gun days prior to Thursday’s shooting. MPD is following leads regarding this.
Police did not confirm how many people were shot. In addition, we do not have the ages or names of the victims at this time.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
