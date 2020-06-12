Man arrested in connection to fatal wreck that killed DPSO deputy

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars for his alleged role in a crash earlier this year that took the life of a DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s deputy.
Richard Wilmer, 33, of Stonewall is charged with vehicular homicide and reckless operation.
Authorities were called just before 8 a.m. to Highway 84 west of Louisiana Highway 3248.
According to a news release from Louisiana State Police, Wilmer’s SUV was entering a curve while traveling east on Highway 84. Then, Deputy Donna Richardson-Below was driving west in an unmarked DPSO unmarked Ford Crown Victoria.
For reasons still under investigation, Wilmer lost control oh is SUV and crossed a double yellow line which caused a crash between him and Richardson-Below’s vehicle.
Richardson-Below was wearing her seatbelt but was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wilmer was unrestrained, and he received moderate injuries. He was treated at a hospital. Toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation. Wimer was booked into DeSoto Parish Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.