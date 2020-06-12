Linton Road bridge closure

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Linton Road bridge over Black Bayou will be closed starting Monday, June 15, to work on water lines alongside the bridge.
The work is expected to be completed by Sunday, June, 21.
Motorists are asked to use Highway 162 as a detour during this time.
Workers will be boring a new water line on the east side of the bridge. Tie-ins of this line will cause lane closures on the bridge in the future.
The work is being done to prepare for the construction of a new bridge.
Officials hope to begin construction on a new bridge before the end of the year.
