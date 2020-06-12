LifeShare offering antibody tests for every blood donor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LifeShare Blood Centers are now offering free antibody testing to everyone giving a blood donation.
“Initially when COVID moved to our area, we saw a big increase of the number of people who came to donate blood which was great," said Ben Prijatel, senior director of blood operations at LifeShare. "We know we live in a community where people respond when there’s a need and that’s what happened.”
Donations started to drop around early May. Then May 15, Louisiana transitioned into Phase 1 of reopening.
“Hospitals started ramping up their surgeries again and getting into that backlog they had had," Prijatel said. "So during the month of May, LifeShare actually used 80% of the blood that we had saved up and that we had on our shelves. So we saw our supply dwindle very quickly.”
One of the ways they are trying to get more donors is by offering free antibody tests.
“Since the beginning of the month, on June 1st, we started our antibody testing and we have seen a tremendous response again from the community," Prijatel said. "People want to know if they were exposed to COVID-19 as some point.”
Prijatel says they will be able to perform thousands of tests.
“By the time this is all done we’ll be able to perform more than 5,000 tests on all the donors who have come who have come in in the last two weeks," Prijatel said. "So we are getting those results out slowly to donors. We sent our first batch out on Thursday, which included about 2,000 results. The rest of the donors can expect their results in a week. We are telling everyone it will take up to two weeks but no one is going to have to wait that long.”
Prijatel says the process works the same way as when you’re donating blood: you cannot be sick when you go to donate and if you are feeling symptoms of COVID-19 or the flu you are encouraged not to donate. If you meet all the normal requirements, you can then take the test and your antibodies are donated to hospitals to help sick COVID patients.
LifeShare says their testing will continue through next week.
