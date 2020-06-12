LifeShare offering antibody tests for every blood donor

“By the time this is all done we’ll be able to perform more than 5,000 tests on all the donors who have come who have come in in the last two weeks," Prijatel said. "So we are getting those results out slowly to donors. We sent our first batch out on Thursday, which included about 2,000 results. The rest of the donors can expect their results in a week. We are telling everyone it will take up to two weeks but no one is going to have to wait that long.”