Hot and Sunny weekend for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out yet another week we are tracking rising temperatures across the ArkLaTex. High temperatures this afternoon will start to climb back into the 90s all across the region. As we go through the weekend it will only be getting warmer across the region as sunshine will continue to dominate the weather patter. Looking ahead to next week we continue to track dry weather along with temperatures that will be approaching the 100 degree mark as a ridge of high pressure is the main factor in your forecast.
As you are heading out the door this morning as all you will need once again is sunglasses and sunscreen as we are tracking another sunny and warm day across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures starting off in the 50s and 60s this morning will be moving into the low 90s during the afternoon hours. The humidity will be staying in check though as dew points will not be on the rise.
Looking ahead through the weekend and into next week temperatures will continue to rise across the ArkLaTex. The main reason for this is that the ridge of high pressure that began moving into the ArkLaTex on Wednesday will continue to strengthen and dominate the weather pattern for the foreseeable future. High temperatures at the beginning of the week will be in the mid 90s and by the the end of the week we should see high temperatures approaching the 100 degree mark. The good news is that the humidity will be staying on the low side as dew points will not be rising very quickly but muggy conditions could return at the end of the week.
So if you love hot temperatures and sunshine you will absolutely love the next week plus here in the ArkLaTex. Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
