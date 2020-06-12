Hot and Sunny weekend for ArkLaTex

Looking ahead through the weekend and into next week temperatures will continue to rise across the ArkLaTex. The main reason for this is that the ridge of high pressure that began moving into the ArkLaTex on Wednesday will continue to strengthen and dominate the weather pattern for the foreseeable future. High temperatures at the beginning of the week will be in the mid 90s and by the the end of the week we should see high temperatures approaching the 100 degree mark. The good news is that the humidity will be staying on the low side as dew points will not be rising very quickly but muggy conditions could return at the end of the week.