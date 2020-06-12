Beautiful weekend with hot temperatures next week

This weekend will also be very nice. It will be warmer though. It should warm up to the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. So even with somewhat low humidity, it will still be tolerable. In fact, the humidity will be on its way down a little more by Sunday. Therefore, it should continue to feel great outside. Any outdoor plans like working out, gardening, going to the pool, going to the Red River balloon festival or maybe hitting the driving range, all look like great activities this weekend!