Beautiful weekend with hot temperatures next week

(KSLA) - The great weather will continue this weekend. There will be a lot of sunshine with no rain and hot temperatures. It will be even hotter by next week though.
This evening will be perfect to fire up the grill! There will not be any rain and the sun will be out shining. Temperatures will be a bit warm still. Early in the evening it will be in the upper 80s, but as we approach sunset it will fall to the mid 80s. Eventually to the 70s after sunset.
Tonight, it will be another comfortable night. Temperatures will fall to the mid 60s. It will be a little cool as we start off in the morning on Saturday. It should also be mostly clear with no rain around.
This weekend will also be very nice. It will be warmer though. It should warm up to the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. So even with somewhat low humidity, it will still be tolerable. In fact, the humidity will be on its way down a little more by Sunday. Therefore, it should continue to feel great outside. Any outdoor plans like working out, gardening, going to the pool, going to the Red River balloon festival or maybe hitting the driving range, all look like great activities this weekend!
By next week, the nice dry weather will stay with us. There will be more sunshine with no rain. The humidity will be a bit higher. It will be the highest it has been for several days on Monday. Nonetheless, it will not feel too bad outside. The bad news is that the temperature will be in the mid 90s so it will be hot regardless.
By the middle to the end of next week, it will continue to heat up. The humidity will not be too high though. It should be low for the most part. But the temperatures will be hot enough to be at dangerous levels anyway. We’re talking the mid to upper 90s! So, it will certainly be hot, especially by the end of next week!
Have a great weekend!
