BCPD looking for missing 13-year-old

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen 13-year-old Mariah Venious?
Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department's juvenile division are hoping someone can help locate her.
According to a news release, Mariah was last seen leaving her home on Nina Street on Friday, June 5.
She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and red and white shoes.
She is 5'5" weighs 145 pounds.
Mariah has family in both Shreveport and Bossier City.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8652.
