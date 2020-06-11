YWCA to host virtual discussion panel on racism, policing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The YWCA of Northwest Louisiana will hold an online discussion panel Thursday, June 11, at 5:30 p.m on Facebook.
They will be discussing recent local and national police violence.
The panel will include Sonja Lester, MLA and PhD candidate, Clinical and Forensic Psychologist Jennifer Russell, PhD, retired civil rights attorney John Ratcliff, economist Nathaniel Manning, PhD, and guest moderator and retired chemist and quality specialist Linda Johnson, PhD.
“The YWCA has been on the front lines of racial justice for many years. We carry it in our mission and our logo to help stress its importance,” noted YWCA NWLA Executive Director Belinda Roberson, PhD. “The questions of how to remove institutional racism and improve policing are often avoided, but with the recent unrest, our society as a whole has to take up the challenge of having the discussion and making changes.”
The panel was put together by members of the YWCA NWLA Racial Justice Committee.
“We’ve seen an increase in requests for those who want to participate in Dialogue on Race,” noted Racial Justice committee chair Rachel Scott, “and we hope that many will choose to be a part of learning more about themselves and racism in our community so that we can all work together for change.”
YWCA NWLA is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen our community. YWCA NWLA is part of an international movement serving over 2 million in the United States and 25 million worldwide.
The panel can be found at https://www.facebook.com/ywcanwla/.
