Wreck on westbound I-20 claims another life

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A second person now has died as a result of a wreck on Interstate 20 in Bossier City.
One person was killed and another was severely hurt in the accident just after 9 a.m. Thursday on westbound I-20 near Louisiana State Police’s Troop G headquarters.
The person who was severely hurt died sometime after being taken to a hospital for treatment, Bossier City spokeswoman Traci Landry said.
The crash had the stretch of westbound I-20 between Interstate 220 and Industrial Drive shut down for hours, but it has since been reopened.
That accident happened about a half-hour after eight vehicles were involved in a wreck on westbound I-20 near Old Minden Road.
Further details about the fatal accident, including how it happened and the number and types of vehicles involved, have not yet been released by authorities.
