White Coats for Black Lives: LSU Health Shreveport supports Black Lives Matter movement

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an effort to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, LSU Health Shreveport hosted the “White Coats for Black Lives” event.
Doctors, nurses and other health professionals met in front of the main hospital. They participated in a moment of silence and kneeled for the movement.
“We will continue to strive to ensure better outcomes for everyone regardless of their ethnicity, race, gender religion, nationality or sexual preference,” LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor Dr. Ghali E. Ghali says.
Off camera, several physicians said they were very proud of the hospital for participating in this event.
They want their African-American patients to know that their lives are important and will receive the best care available.
