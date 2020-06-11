Shelbyville basketball honored by UIL with virtual ceremoy

“It hurts my heart deeply that we couldn’t finish the state basketball tournament,” UIL Executive director Charles Breithaupt said. “These four [2A] teams didn’t get the chance to take the court. I can’t imagine what it feels like. I have been coming to the state tournament since I was a little kid back when my high school team was winning championships in the 50s and 60s. I want to say thanks to these coaches for the class and integrity they have shown during this period of time. They have shown patience and I know they have been frustrated. We have been frustrated.”