Sen. Bill Cassidy on defunding the police: ‘One of the stupidest proposals to come out of this’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many say the killing of George Floyd has triggered the most dramatic change in the move against racism in America that the country has seen in decades.
The week of June 8, Democrats unveiled the Justice in Policing Act, proposed to bring about sweeping changes to hold police accountable for misconduct and excessive use of force. Some are calling for the defunding of police departments, but Senator Bill Cassidy, MD says he does not support that move.
“One of the stupidest proposals to come out of this though, is the idea of defunding the police. No one would be more happy to defund the police than rapists and robbers. So unless we want rapists and robbers to rule the streets, then we need to fund the police,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy goes on to say George Floyd’s death was tragic and should not have happened. He says police officers are never trained to use such a hold to subdue a suspect. He’d also like to see more of a partnership between police and communities.
